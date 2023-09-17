Photos: Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal After 12 Years Of Dating, Flaunts Diamond Ring

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in Pennsylvania. On Sunday (September 17), the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared the happy news with her fans and followers on Instagram. Prajakta and Vrishank decided to take their relationship to the next level after dating for nearly 12 years.

Prajakta shared an adorable picture with Vrishank in which she is seen flaunting her engagement ring. The couple is seen twinning in black outfits.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend."

Soon after Prajakta shared the engagement news, several celebrities like her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul congratulated her.

Other celebs like Vidya Malavde, Guneet Monga, Suniel Shetty, Bharti Singh, Dolly Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rannvijay Singha and Neeti Mohan among others also wished the newly-engaged couple in the comments section.

Prajakta is one of the top content creators. She is known as MostlySane on social media platforms. She is known for posting funny and relatable videos to keep her fans entertained.

The social media influencer-turned-actress has over 7.9 million followers on Instagram. Besides reels, she also shares mushy pictures with Vrishank.

Prajakta began her media career as an intern at a radio station. She then launched her own YouTube channel in 2015.

She began her acting career in July 2020 with a short film titled Khayali Pulao. Later, she played the lead role in Netflix series Mismatched opposite Rohit Saraf. Prajakta has also been a part of films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor-starrer Neeyat.

