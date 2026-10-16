Prahaar X Review: 'Gripping Drama, Masterclass Performance'; Netizens Hail Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar Impresses As Kasab

Prahaar X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Wamiqa Gabbi as his wife, Jyoti Nikam, and Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

The film explores Nikam’s role in high-profile legal battles, revisiting landmark cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks.

Released on October 16, the film has been receiving positive responses from audiences, with viewers praising Rajkummar’s performance and Lalit’s portrayal of Kasab. Several viewers also highlighted the film’s courtroom sequences and emotional take on a significant chapter in India’s history.

Prahaar X Review

One viewer wrote, “Watching Prahaar right now, and films like these hit differently. Beyond the action, it makes you think about a soldier’s sacrifices, the system, and the price of serving the nation. Some films entertain you. Others stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Another shared a more measured reaction, writing, “1st half of #Prahaar is decent, there are no striking moments so far, but the film still holds you with a solid performance from #RajkummarRao and the courtroom arguments with all the right questionings.”

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A third viewer praised the film’s treatment of the 26/11 attacks, writing, “We’ve seen several films on 26/11, and many of them have been good, but this one is right up there. The first half was sooo good, and the courtroom drama keeps you hooked. Rajkummar Rao is brilliant.”

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Prahaar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "The film is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective. If you enjoy courtroom dramas based on real events, Prahaar is worth watching on the big screen.