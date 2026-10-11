'No Glorification Of Any Character, Use Real Names': Ujjwal Nikam Reveals His Conditions For Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar

Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case against Ajmal Kasab, revealed the conditions he laid down before agreeing to let the makers of Prahaar – The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam bring his life to the big screen. He reportedly said he wanted the film, starring Rajkummar Rao , to present the legal proceedings without glorifying any character.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Nikam opened up about his expectations from the biographical courtroom drama, which stars Rajkummar as Nikam.

Nikam Wanted Real Names, No Glorification

Speaking about his conditions, Nikam said, "My first condition was that there should be no glorification of any character, including myself. I also told them to use real names of all the characters who had participated in this legal proceeding and the makers took no objection certificate from the concerned people, including the judge, Mr Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani."

Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani was the trial court judge who sentenced Ajmal Kasab to death on May 6, 2010.

Nikam Praises Rajkummar Rao's Transformation

Nikam also praised Rajkummar Rao for the effort he put into portraying him on screen. He said the actor captured his courtroom demeanour despite having a personality very different from his own.

"Let me praise Rajkumaar Rao. He lived like Ujjwal Nigam. He would emphatically forcefully say points of the submission, he brought in that same josh otherwise Rajkummar is a very silent and soft person. So, I was shocked when I saw the trailer and other things, the other lawyers asked me whether Raj was moving along with me, I said no," he said.

During the same conversation, Rajkummar revealed that he had not met Nikam before filming began because the lawyer was busy with his commitments. The actor instead prepared for the role by watching videos of Nikam's courtroom arguments and studying his manner of presenting submissions.

About Prahaar – The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story is a biographical courtroom drama centred on Nikam's role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.