Prahaar: The The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam Review - Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar Shine In Gripping Courtroom Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Ritvik Sahore and others

Director: Avinash Arun

Where to watch: In theatres (Releasing on October 16)

Rating: 3.5 stars

Some stories are not just about what happened but also about the people who fought to bring justice to the victims. Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam explores one such journey, taking viewers into the courtroom battles led by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. After being postponed thrice, the film has finally arrived in theatres, revisiting landmark cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks.

Starring Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam and Wamiqa Gabbi as his wife, the film mainly focuses on the trial of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. However, it also offers a glimpse into Nikam's personal life and the challenges he faces while balancing his demanding profession with his responsibilities towards his family.

Actors' Performance

Rajkummar Rao is the heart and soul of Prahaar. He delivers a strong performance as Ujjwal Nikam, capturing the prosecutor's determination and seriousness. However, his Marathi accent occasionally slips, which slightly affects the authenticity of his portrayal. Despite this minor drawback, it is another impressive performance from one of the finest actors in the industry.

Lalit Prabhakar is outstanding as Ajmal Kasab. His restrained and unsettling performance leaves a lasting impression without relying on unnecessary theatrics.

Wamiqa Gabbi does justice to her role, but her character has limited scope. At certain points, she also feels slightly miscast. Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jaideep Ahlawat deliver impressive performances in their respective roles.

Direction And Writing

Telling someone's life story in just 2 hours and 20 minutes is not an easy task. However, the sharp writing keeps the narrative engaging, with hardly any dull moments. The courtroom sequences are well-written, and the arguments, counterarguments and dialogues add to the film's intensity.

Director Avinash Arun deserves praise for handling the subject with maturity and keeping the drama engaging without making it unnecessarily loud. The pre-interval block is particularly powerful, while several post-interval sequences stand out for their intensity.

Although the subject is familiar, the perspective makes the film feel fresh. Instead of simply revisiting the tragedy of the attacks, it is about the legal battle and the people working to secure justice.

Music

The film avoids unnecessary songs, allowing the story to maintain its pace. Mere Rehte, sung by Vishal Mishra, is a good addition. The background score complements the courtroom drama and helps build tension at the right moments.

FPJ Verdict

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective.

If you enjoy courtroom dramas based on real events, Prahaar is worth watching on the big screen.