Prahaar Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Is Fantastic As Ujjwal Nikam In This Promo That Will Give You Goosebumps |

We have watched many films and OTT series based on the 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attacks, and now one more movie revolving around the same attack is all set to hit the big screens. We are talking about Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was launched at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday, and it was attended by the Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, along with the cast and crew of the movie. Well, CSMT was one of the locations where the attack took place in 2008.

Talking about the trailer, the movie promises to offer something about the 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attacks. It majorly focuses on the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was caught during the attacks. The trailer is filled with scenes that will surely give you goosebumps, and will take you back to one of the most horrific incidents that took place in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao is simply fantastic in the trailer as Ujjwal Nikam. He once again proves that he is an actor who is just perfect for playing real-life characters. Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen as Nikam's wife in the film, and in the trailer she has been given less scope.

The movie also stars talented actors like Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat, and both leave a strong mark in the trailer. Also, actor Lalit Prabhakar, who portrays the role of Ajmal Kasab, grabs our attention at the end of the trailer.

Well, the trailer has surely impressed us, and now we have high expectations from Avinash Arun's directorial.

Prahaar Release Date

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is slated to hit the big screens October 16, 2026. It will be releasing during the extended Dussehra weekend. So, let's wait and watch what response the film will get at the box office.