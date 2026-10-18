Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Sees 34% Growth, Collects ₹3.15 Crore

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story Box Office Collection Day 2 | YouTube

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has witnessed a modest start at the box office, despite recording growth on its second day. The film, which released on October 16, clashed with Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli.

Prahaar Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story collected a net of Rs 3.15 crore across 3,908 shows on Day 2, registering a 34% increase from its opening-day net collection of Rs 2.35 crore. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 6.48 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 7.98 crore.

Prahaar Budget

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore, although the figure has not been officially confirmed. Considering the reported budget, the film’s current box-office performance remains underwhelming. The film will need a substantial jump in collections over the weekend and sustained business in the coming days to improve its box-office prospects.

About Prahaar

Directed around the life and career of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam, Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Prahaar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "The film is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective. If you enjoy courtroom dramas based on real events, Prahaar is worth watching on the big screen.