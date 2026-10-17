Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao And Lalit Prabhakar's Film Gets Slow Start, Opens With ₹2.35 Crore Net In India

Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, has opened to a modest response at the box office. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam, Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab, and Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

The courtroom drama explores Nikam’s involvement in high-profile legal battles, revisiting cases such as the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Prahaar collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 1 across 4,133 shows. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 2.77 crore, while overseas markets contributed approximately Rs 75 lakh. This takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.

Prahaar Budget

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, although this figure has not been officially confirmed.

Considering the reported budget, Prahaar has delivered a disappointing opening. The film will need a significant jump over the weekend and strong weekday collections to improve its box office prospects.

Prahaar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "The film is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective. If you enjoy courtroom dramas based on real events, Prahaar is worth watching on the big screen.