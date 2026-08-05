Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan Arrives To Pay Final Tribute To Ghajini & Lagaan Co-Star In Mumbai- WATCH

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan Arrives To Pay Final Tribute | Pic by Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan arrived to pay his last respects at the funeral of veteran actor and his Ghajini co-star Pradeep Rawat in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5. The late actor was cremated in the afternoon, with family members, close friends, and several members of the film fraternity gathering to bid him a final farewell.

Aamir Khan arrived at the crematorium in his car, dressed in an orange shirt and blue trousers, to bid an emotional farewell to his longtime co-star. Accompanied by a police officer, the actor quietly made his way inside to pay his last respects to Pradeep Rawat, with the solemn atmosphere reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by those gathered.

Reacting to Pradeep's demise, Aamir told Variety India, "He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini." He added, "I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn't have worked without him."

Aamir and Pradeep had also shared screen space in Lagaan. Remembering Pradeep's portrayal of Deva Singh Sodhi, Aamir said, "I don't think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It's sad to hear of his passing."

Pradeep Rawat Death Reason

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The late actor's manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed that Pradeep breathed his last between 6 pm and 6.30 pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Siddharth revealed that the actor's condition worsened after his cancer relapsed. Pradeep had been hospitalised for nearly a month before his demise.

Sharing details about his final days, Siddharth said, "All of a sudden, his platelets went down and from there, he just couldn't recover." His platelet count reportedly dropped to 6,000 per microliter, leading to his untimely demise while battling cancer at a speciality hospital in Bhiwandi, Mumbai.

Pradeep was diagnosed with stomach cancer four years ago and had been recovering well until April this year. However, in May, he was diagnosed with blood cancer. "In July, on a gastroenterologist’s advice, he was admitted for 2-3 weeks in Kokilaben. He was then shifted to a cancer speciality hospital in Bhiwandi for about 10 days for treatment of blood cancer," his manager told The Indian Express.