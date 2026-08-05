Pradeep Rawat's Son Breaks Down During Actor's Last Rites; Heartbreaking Funeral Videos Surface

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat was cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, with family members, friends and members of the film fraternity gathering to bid him a final farewell. Several emotional photos and videos from the funeral have since surfaced on social media, leaving fans heartbroken.

One of the videos shows Rawat's son, Vikram Rawat, performing his father's last rites. The emotional moment captured him breaking down in tears as he carried out the rituals. In another touching scene, Vikram is seen gently caressing his father's head one last time before the funeral pyre was lit.

Pradeep Rawat's death

Pradeep Rawat passed away on Tuesday (August 4) at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. He died at a hospital after the disease returned following years of recovery.

The veteran actor is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikram.

Soon after the news of his demise was announced, Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma paid tribute to his friend on Instagram, writing, “Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP.”

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also mourned the actor's death and remembered his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers," the association said in a statement shared on X.

A remarkable career spanning over four decades

Born on January 21, 1952, in Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Rawat began his acting journey with Meri Jung. He later became a household name for portraying Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

Over the next four decades, Rawat built an impressive career across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He was widely known for his powerful villainous performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Lagaan, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Ghajini, Singh Is Bliing, Tiger Zinda Hai and Chhaava.

While Lagaan and Sarfarosh cemented his place in Hindi cinema, his performance in S.S. Rajamouli's Sye earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain (Telugu) and opened the doors to a successful career in South Indian films.