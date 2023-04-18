Prabhu Deva fans spot Ben Stokes in viral photo, awestruck with his striking resemblance to eldest son

Actor, dancer, director and producer Prabhu Deva has been in the news recently for sharing a rare glimpse into his personal life. Fans were left wondering when Prabhu Deva shared a photo of himself with his eldest son, Vishal, from a cricket stadium.

The image, which has since gone viral on social media, showcases the striking resemblance between the father and son duo.

Many have been curious about Prabhu Deva's family, and this latest photo has sparked conversation among his fans. As it turns out, Prabhu Deva comes from a family of dancers, with his father, Mugur Sundar, being a renowned choreographer. Prabhu Deva's elder brother, Raju Sundaram, has also made a name for himself as a choreographer and actor in the film industry.

Prabhu Deva’s Personal and Professional life

Although Prabhu Deva started his career as a dance master, he has gone on to achieve success in various aspects of filmmaking, including acting, directing and producing.

He has been paying particular attention to his acting career in recent years, with his latest film, Bagheera, receiving positive reviews. Despite his success in the industry, Prabhu Deva has also faced several controversies in his personal life.

In 1995, Prabhu Deva married Ramalatha, a dancer from his troupe, and the couple has three sons together. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the family when their eldest son, Vishal, passed away in 2008 at the age of 12.

This incident had a significant impact on Prabhu Deva and changed his outlook on life. His sons mean everything to him, and he always makes time for them, no matter how busy his schedule is.

Fans also point out Ben Stokes in the Background

As for the recent photo, some netizens have been quick to point out the presence of cricketer Ben Stokes in the background, leading to some humorous comments. However, the main focus remains on Prabhu Deva and his son, Vishal, and their striking resemblance.

The image has generated a lot of interest and shows that even in the world of celebrities, the family remains an essential part of life