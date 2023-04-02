Prabhu Deva Birthday: Best dance numbers of the choreographer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023
Prabhu Deva is an actor, film director and choreographer, but 'dance' is what makes him stand out of the crowd
As he turns 50 on Monday, 3 rd April 2023, let's honour him by remembering some of his iconic dance moves
Muqabala Muqabala - From the movie ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’, this song features Prabhu Deva's iconic dance moves and has become a classic
Urvasi Urvasi - Also from ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’, this song is another crowd-pleaser with energetic dance steps and catchy lyrics
Kay Sera Sera - From the movie ‘Pukar’, this song features Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit dancing together in a high-energy, fast-paced number
Chalmaar - From the movie ‘Devi’, this song has Prabhu Deva dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia in a fun and upbeat style
Mukkala Mukabula - From the movie ‘Kadhalan’, this is another classic Prabhu Deva number with intricate choreography and impressive footwork.
Go Go Govinda - From the movie ‘OMG: Oh My God!’, this song features Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha dancing together in a lively and entertaining performance.
Gandi Baat - From the movie ‘R... Rajkumar’, this song has Prabhu Deva and Shahid Kapoor dancing together in a high-energy, desi-style number
ABCD - From the movie ‘Any Body Can Dance’, this song features Prabhu Deva and a group of talented dancers showing off their skills in an impressive dance routine
Thanks For Reading!