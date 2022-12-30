Prabhas to share 'good news' soon? Here's what Ram Charan said about Baahubali actor's love life

Ram Charan and Prabhas |

Baahubali star Prabhas has made headlines for his alleged relationship with 'Adipurush' co-star Kriti Sanon. Recently, his dear friend Ram Charan opened up about his relationship status.

The 'Salaar' actor recently appeared in a television talk show hosted by veteran actor Balakrishna. In this show, he was asked to call Ram Charan to find out some secrets about his life.

The host asked Prabhas to call him and ask if there’s a lady in his ’ life. As Prabhas called Ram, the RRR actor immediately revealed that there’s no lady at the moment in his life.

However, he joked that Prabhas may have some good news to share soon. Hearing Ram Charan say that, Prabhas reportedly asked him if he’s his friend or enemy.

When Kriti refuted dating rumours

Earlier, Kriti had also refuted their dating rumours and called them 'baseless'. During the promotions of 'Bhediya', a joke by her co-star Varun Dhawan led to fans assuming that the actor just confirmed Kriti and Prabhas' relationship. However, seems like it was only some friendly leg-pulling and that Varun was only having a bit of fun at Kriti's expense.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle and clarified, "It's neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours." Taking a dig at the media, she added, "Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

Kriti and Prabhas are all set to star in Om Raut's Adipurush, in which the former will play Sita while the latter is set to essay the role of Lord Ram.

The film is slated to release in the second half of 2023.

Prabhas' upcoming films

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush and Salaar in the pipeline. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Prabhas will also be seen in an untitled film with director Maruthi.

