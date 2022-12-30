e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPrabhas to share 'good news' soon? Here's what Ram Charan said about Baahubali actor's love life

Prabhas to share 'good news' soon? Here's what Ram Charan said about Baahubali actor's love life

The RRR actor revealed that there’s no lady at the moment in his life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Ram Charan and Prabhas |
Follow us on

Baahubali star Prabhas has made headlines for his alleged relationship with 'Adipurush' co-star Kriti Sanon. Recently, his dear friend Ram Charan opened up about his relationship status.

The 'Salaar' actor recently appeared in a television talk show hosted by veteran actor Balakrishna. In this show, he was asked to call Ram Charan to find out some secrets about his life. 

The host asked Prabhas to call him and ask if there’s a lady in his ’ life. As Prabhas called Ram, the RRR actor immediately revealed that there’s no lady at the moment in his life.

However, he joked that Prabhas may have some good news to share soon. Hearing Ram Charan say that, Prabhas reportedly asked him if he’s his friend or enemy.

Read Also
Will Prabhas turn Bhavani from the small town of Rayalaseema in Sukumar's next? Read on to find out
article-image

When Kriti refuted dating rumours

Earlier, Kriti had also refuted their dating rumours and called them 'baseless'. During the promotions of 'Bhediya', a joke by her co-star Varun Dhawan led to fans assuming that the actor just confirmed Kriti and Prabhas' relationship. However, seems like it was only some friendly leg-pulling and that Varun was only having a bit of fun at Kriti's expense.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle and clarified, "It's neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours." Taking a dig at the media, she added, "Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

Read Also
Sanjay Dutt joins Prabhas’s untitled horror-comedy; to play THIS character
article-image

Kriti and Prabhas are all set to star in Om Raut's Adipurush, in which the former will play Sita while the latter is set to essay the role of Lord Ram.

The film is slated to release in the second half of 2023.

Prabhas' upcoming films

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush and Salaar in the pipeline. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Prabhas will also be seen in an untitled film with director Maruthi.

Read Also
Prabhas finally reveals when he will get married, talks about his love life
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Review: Naomi Ackie's film is inert and frustratingly bland

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Review: Naomi Ackie's film is inert and frustratingly bland

Prabhas to share 'good news' soon? Here's what Ram Charan said about Baahubali actor's love life

Prabhas to share 'good news' soon? Here's what Ram Charan said about Baahubali actor's love life

Sophia Di Martino praises Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai: 'Put us in a movie together so our...

Sophia Di Martino praises Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai: 'Put us in a movie together so our...

Sanjana Sanghi to have a working New Year with Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata

Sanjana Sanghi to have a working New Year with Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata

Photos: B-Town celebs fly out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year

Photos: B-Town celebs fly out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year