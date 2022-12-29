Will Prabhas turn Bhavani from the small town of Rayalaseema in Sukumar's next? Read on to find out

Prabhas | Pic: Viral Bhayani

News of the future projects of pan-India superstar Prabhas future is making rounds all over the globe. What has got fans even more excited is that reportedly Pushpa: The Rise fame director Sukumar will helm this project. It will go on floors in 2023 as soon as work on Pushpa: The Rule is completed. Currently, Prabhas too is busy shooting for Maruthi’s film Raja Deluxe.

A source close to the project gives us an exclusive sneak peek about its story. “While Pushpa: The Rise had a forest backdrop, this Prabhas-starrer story is based totally on the backdrop of a small town. The movie will be based on an out and out raw format,” the source says.

Our source also spills the beans on its title. “The title of this Prabhas starrer film, which will be directed by Sukumar is Bhavani,” the source reveals.

Adding further about the small town from where Bhavani will belong, our source elaborates, “This small town where the shooting will begin will be Andhra Pradesh – Rayalaseema. It depicts how this small town boy Bhavani (Prabhas) turns into a gangster and more.”

Opening up about the female lead, our source shares, “The makers are trying for Sai Pallavi as the female lead Bhavani.”

Prabhas shot to national fame with the Baahubali movie franchise. Since then he has acted in films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam. He will soon be seen in Adipurush (opposite Kriti Sanon), Salaar (opposite Shruti Haasan) and Project K (alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Paukone and Disha Patani).

Apart from the Pushpa series, Sukumar is known for directing films like Rangasthalam, Nannaku Prematho. Well, one can only hope that with so much talent coming together, nothing short of mass entertainment can be expected.