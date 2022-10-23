e-Paper Get App
Project K makers drop FIRST poster to mark Prabhas' birthday

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
The unit of creative director Nag Ashwin's futuristic film 'Project K' on Sunday released a new poster from the film to mark the birthday of actor Prabhas.

On the occasion of Prabhas's birthday, the makers released a new poster, showing the hand of the actor with armour punching the air.

The words on the poster- 'Heroes are not born, They rise...' give an indication of Prabhas's heroic character in the film.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lengthy and significant role in the movie which has Deepika Padukone playing the female lead opposite Prabhas.

article-image

Celebrating 50 memorable years, Tollywood's leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this golden jubilee project prestigiously on a high budget. Ashwini Dutt is the producer.

The units of several other films of which actor Prabhas is a part too have been releasing posters to mark the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Earlier in the day, the unit of 'Adipurush', in which Prabhas plays the lead, released a poster of the actor as Lord Ram.

article-image

