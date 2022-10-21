Prabhas Birthday Special: Best films of the Baahubali star

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022
Prabhas was born on October 23, 1979, in Chennai. His father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju is a renowned film producer in the South.
Prabhas started his career with the Telugu film 'Eeswar' in 2002. He gained immense popularity after the release of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in 2015. The film became a massive hit, and was also considered to be the most expensive Indian film with a budget of Rs 180 crore
After much anticipation, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was released in 2017. The film had some highly commendable VFX effects and Prabhas was applauded for the potryal of 'Amarendra Bahubali' and 'Mahendra Bahubali'
Released in 2010, 'Darling' is a romantic comedy film, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prabhu opposite Prabhas in lead roles. The film was loved by the audience and Prabhas was called 'Darling' in the South because of his character
'Mirchi' is a 2013 action drama film. It became the highest grossing film of that year. The film has received six state 'Nandi Awards' including Prabhas receiving the 'Best Actor Nandi Award'
'Varsham' is a 2004 Telugu-language romantic action film. The film stars Prabhas, Trisha, and Gopichand in lead roles. The film was later remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi'
'Rebel' is a 2012 Telugu language action film starring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mukesh Rishi and Deeksha Seth. The plot revolves around 'Rishi', a young rebel who is out to seek revenge on the murderers of his family
'Chakram' is a 2005 Telugu drama film written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. It stars Prabhas in lead role as the titular character, while Asin and Charmy Kaur played the female leads
'Billa' is a 2009 Indian Telugu gangster action thriller film, which stars Prabhas in a dual role alongside his uncle Krishnam Raju, Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani and Kelly Dorjee
Prabhas' upcoming project is 'Adipurush' in which he is set to play Lord Ram. It will hit the silver screens on January 12, 2023
