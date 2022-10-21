In Pics: Anushka Sharma's cricket sequence as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022
Anushka Sharma is all set to play Team India (women) cricketer Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress'
PTI
She was recently spotted at Andul, Howrah in West Bengal, as she shot for a sequence of the film
PTI
She was seen sporting a short hairdo for a scene, which appeared to be from the latter’s school days
The actress wore a white shirt and maroon skirt, as she discussed her scenes with the crew
'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India
She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country
Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career
Anushka had earlier said, "Jhulan’s life was an eye-opening journey for me, as I am excited to play it on screen"
'Chakda Xpress' will mark her Anushka's OTT debut as the film is set to release on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!