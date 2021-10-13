Prabhas to charge Rs 150 crore for 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Here's what we know

Superstar Prabhas recently announced his next film 'Spirit' with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, the actor is charging Rs 150 crore for the film, and the makers have agreed to pay the amount that Prabhas has quoted.

The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. According to the makers, 'Spirit' will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean.

Prabhas had earlier said that 'Spirit' marks his 25th movie and will be a 'special film' for his fans.

The producer had worked with Prabhas on films like 'Saaho' and their forthcoming projects include 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Adipurush'.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old actor has hiked his remuneration and has been charging Rs 100 crore as remuneration for all the projects that he signed in.

Prabhas has recently completed his shoot for Radha Krishna Kumar’s 'Radhe Shyam' and is currently busy shooting for 'Salaar', 'Adipurush,' 'Project K', and 'Spirit. He is back to back juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas is yet to announce a few other big projects as they're currently in the discussion stages. He is expected to announce two more projects this year.

