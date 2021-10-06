'Why did you lie to Baahubali?': Kartik Aaryan's hilarious reaction to Prabhas' birthday post for Sunny Singh

South superstar Prabhas recently shared a sweet birthday wish for his 'Adipurush' co-actor Sunny Singh. And, the post received a hilarious reaction from actor Kartik Aaryan, who starred with the Sunny in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

A day before Sunny Singh's birthday, Prabhas shared the actor's picture and wrote: "Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh . Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day."

Reacting to the post, Kartik commented: "Sir isne aapko jhoot bola, iska birthday kal hai."

The comment left netizens in splits.

Kartik then took to his Instagram Story to share Prabhas' post and wrote: "Tune Baahubali ko jhoot kyun bola? Bday kal hai (Why did you lie to Baahubali? Your birthday is tomorrow)."

Sunny had a equally funny reaction to Kartik's cheeky comment.

He wrote, "Jab big brother ne bol diya toh samjho aaj hi hai. Baaki mujhe wish mil rahi hai tu beech mein kyun aa raha hai (Big brother said it's today then consider it today. Besides, he wished me, why are you interfering?)"

Sunny, who starred with Kartik in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', will share the screen with Prabhas in Om Raut's 'Adipurush'. It is an upcoming mythological movie which also features Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif, will portray the role of Raavan.

The movie will have a theatrical release on Independence Day weekend next year.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He will also be seen in 'Freddy', and 'Captain India'.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:49 PM IST