Prabhas Gives Shout-Out To Alia Bhatt's Alpha; Netizens Wonder If He Hinted At Her Casting In Kalki 2

Alia Bhatt in Kalki 2? | Instagram

There have been reports that Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a pivotal role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD sequel. However, there's no confirmation about it. Now, ahead of Alia's film Alpha's release, Prabhas took to his Instagram Story to give a shout-out to the film and also praised the trailer.

Prabhas wrote, "Alpha trailer looks amazing and promising. Wishing the best to Alia, YRF, and the entire team for July 3." Alia reshared Prabhas' Story and wrote, "Thank you thank you thank you so much (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Alia Bhatt-Prabhas' Instagram Stories

Well, as Prabhas praised the trailer of Alpha, netizens are wondering whether he gave a hint about Alia's casting in Kalki 2. A netizen tweeted, "#Prabhas shared #Alpha trailer and wished the best. This is the confirmation that Alia is part of Kalki 2 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#alia conformed that she was in #kalki2 #alpha #Prabhas Thank you thank you thank you so much sun☀️ anta suryaputra vaikartana karna (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Prabhas anna insta story wishing Alia and team #Alpha. #AliaBhatt in #Kalki2 almost fix (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Alpha Release Date

After multiple release date changes, Alpha is all set to release on July 3, 2026. The film's teaser and trailer have received a mixed response. So, it will be interesting to see what response Alpha will get at the box office.

Alia Bhatt On Alpha

Alia and Sharvari have been promoting the film in multiple cities. During a media interaction in Jaipur, when Alia was asked if details about Anil Kapoor's character were being kept under wraps intentionally, the actress said, "Main aapko bata doon, agar aapne notice kiya, humne sirf teaser aur trailer reveal kiya hai. Aisa bahot kuch hai jo aapko abhi pata nahi hai; not only about Anil sir's character, but also about my character, Sharvari's character, Bobby sir's character, aur woh sab intentional hai, kyunke hum chahate hain ke aap theatre mein experience kare."