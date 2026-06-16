'Ab Ye Deepika Ki Tarah...': Alia Bhatt To Join Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Netizens React To Viral Reports

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is steadily taking shape, with director Nag Ashwin and his team reportedly filming important portions of the ambitious sci-fi saga in Hyderabad. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the project, a fresh wave of rumours has now brought actress Alia Bhatt's name into the spotlight.

According to the latest buzz, Alia is believed to have a pivotal role in the sequel. Reports suggest that her character is not connected to Sumathi, the role played by Deepika Padukone in the first film. Instead, she is said to be portraying an entirely new character who could play an important role in shaping the story's next chapter.

Read Also Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2: Report

The speculation gained momentum after reports claimed that the actress has already shot a few scenes for the film. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the production house regarding her involvement.

As news of Alia's reported casting spread across social media, fans and netizens shared their reactions.

A Reddit user wrote, "Alia is officially the Aloo of the industry. Har genre aur movies mein thoda thoda rahegi."

Another comment read, "Ab yeh deepika ki tarah baki movies mein special appearance bhi Dene lag gayi 🙂"

"Har doosri film mein Alia Bhatt," read another comment.

Another netizen wrote, "Alia, kaise kar leti hai aap?"

"Seems like another fake news," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, the sequel is reportedly making strong progress on the production front. Industry veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who played crucial roles in the first instalment, have allegedly completed two major shooting schedules for the film. Their return has heightened excitement among fans eager to revisit the futuristic and mythological world created in the blockbuster.

There is also speculation surrounding actress Sai Pallavi's involvement in the sequel. Reports suggest she may be playing Sumathi, a key character from the first film. However, this casting detail too remains unconfirmed.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sequel is expected to be mounted on a massive scale with high-end visual effects and grand production values. Composer Santhosh Narayanan is also expected to return, continuing the franchise's unique musical identity.

With Prabhas leading the cast and several casting rumours generating conversation online, anticipation for the sequel continues to grow. Although the makers have not officially revealed many details, Kalki 2898 AD's next chapter is already emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films currently in production.