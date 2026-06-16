'There’s No Official Clarity Yet': Kalki 2's Spokesperson Opens Up About Reports Of Alia Bhatt's Casting In Prabhas & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Alia Bhatt In Kalki 2? | Instagram

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, and reportedly, Sai Pallavi has replaced Deepika Padukone in the movie after the latter made an exit. Now, according to reports, Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Kalki 2, and she has already shot for a few days for the movie.

However, the spokesperson of the film told Hindustan Times, "No shooting." Further talking about Alia's casting in Kalki 2, “There’s no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There’s definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet.”

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Casting

Kalki 2898 AD sequel has been in the news for the past few months because of Deepika's exit from the film. The actress played the female lead in Part 1, and in September last year, the makers announced that she is not a part of the movie.

They tweeted, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works (sic)."

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Alia currently has two films that are officially announced, Alpha and Love & War. The former is slated to release on July 3, 2026, and the latter will hit the big screens in January 2027.

There were reports that she has also been roped in for a very pivotal cameo in Tumbbad 2, but there's no official announcement about it.