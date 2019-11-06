Poverty Tourism? When Virat-Anushka, Akshay and Anupam Kher bonded with 'aam log'

A few days earlier Akshay Kumar visited the poor couple's house in the interior parts of Maharashtra with his daughter Nitara and said that this was one of the life lessons for Nitara he had given. Follow his footsteps, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are enjoying and celebrating Indian cricketer and husband Virat's birthday in Bhutan visited a local family's house on their way to trek and received a warm welcome and tea by owners.
But author-journalist Samanth Subramaniam found this celebrity act as a PR activity. On Tuesday, he took to his twitter and wrote,"Some PR guru has clearly been telling Bollywood's wealthy that, in a poor economy, they're seen as too elite, too out of touch. Do something that shows your ability to connect with the common man, they must have been urged. And so, with great unoriginality, they obeyed"
He also presented other exhibits which include, Anupam Kher's treat to his morning walk lil friends to a posh hotel in Sun and Sand. But these examples are the recent ones. Earlier B-town Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan visited the best ganney-ka-juice on his way to Pune and gets clicked with the owners along with wife Kiran Rao. Not to mention Big B also flaunted his Bailgaadi Sawari on the sets of 'Jhund'.
