'Poor Response': Elvish Yadav Expresses Disappointment, Slams British Airways After Losing His Luggage At London Airport

Elvish Yadav Calls Out British Airways | Instagram: Elvish Yadav

Popular social media personality, reality star Elvish Yadav has expressed strong disappointment after facing issues with missing baggage at London Airport during his recent travel. The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner took to social media to call out the airline for what he described as poor service and lack of response after lodging a complaint.

Elvish Yadav Calls Out British Airways

In a post that quickly gained attention online, Elvish alleged that his luggage went missing after he landed in London. He also claimed that despite raising a formal complaint, he did not receive any update or resolution from the airline. Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle, he wrote, "Lost my luggages at London Airport. Poor service. @British_Airways. Raised a complaint too but no response."

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Responding to the post, the official X handle of British Airlines expressed their regret over the inconvenience and wrote, "Hi Elvish. We're sorry you're having this experience. Please send us a DM with as much information as possible so we can take a look. We'll also need you to confirm your full name and contact details. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection. Chelsea."

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However, it is not known if Elvish Yadav's luggage has been recovered.

The incident has sparked reactions from fans and social media users, many of whom expressed concern and advised him to escalate the matter through official customer grievance channels.

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Elvish Yadav is currently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Karan Kundrra.