Pooja Meri Jaan Review: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan's Film Has A Story Worth Telling, But Loses Its Grip

Pooja Meri Jaan Review | Photo via YouTube

Directors: Navjot Gulati, Vipasha Arvind

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan and others

Where to watch: Zee5 (from October 2)

Rating: 2.5 stars

After being delayed for several years, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s Pooja Meri Jaan has finally made its way to audiences. The film comes with an interesting premise, but does it manage to make the wait worthwhile?

Pooja Meri Jaan has an interesting story at its centre. It revolves around Pooja, whose rejection of a close friend’s romantic advances sets off a disturbing chain of events. Huma plays Sana, a lawyer trying to understand what actually happened and separate facts from assumptions.

The premise is definitely intriguing, and the first half keeps you somewhat invested. But as the film moves forward, it starts losing its grip. The second half, especially the courtroom portions, feels rushed and takes away from whatever impact the story could have created.

At times, it feels like a lot has been cut from the film and the makers have tried to pack too much into a limited runtime. There are no major twists or turns that genuinely surprise you, and by the end, the narrative becomes predictable and slightly preachy. The issue the film talks about is important, and the makers do try to explain it well, but the writing could have been much sharper.

Actors’ Performance

The performances are one of the better things about Pooja Meri Jaan. Mrunal, Huma and Vikram fit their respective characters and deliver convincing performances. All three manage to bring enough emotion to their roles.

Vijay, who plays a lawyer, is also good as always and adds weight to the scenes he is part of. Overall, the cast does its job well, even though the writing doesn't always give them enough to work with.

Direction

The directors try to create a believable world and handle the emotional portions with some sincerity. However, the execution is uneven. The first half has some engagement, but the courtroom scenes in the second half don't have the desired impact.

The film could have benefited from better pacing and stronger writing. The dialogues, too, could have been sharper and more natural.

Music

The music doesn't really leave a mark. None of the songs or the background score stays with you after the film ends, making this a largely forgettable part of the movie.

FPJ Verdict

Pooja Meri Jaan has a story worth telling, but the execution doesn't quite come together. There are some good performances and a relevant subject, but the rushed second half, predictable portions and weak writing hold it back.

It isn't a terrible watch, but it could have been much better. And honestly, the OTT release works better for a film like this than a theatrical release would have.