Pooja Meri Jaan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Huma Qureshi And Mrunal Thakur’s Thriller Movie Online |

After several years of anticipation, Pooja Meri Jaan is finally set to make its way to audiences. The thriller, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, has had a long journey before finding its release on a streaming platform. The film was completed in 2022 but remained unreleased for nearly four years. The wait will end in October 2026, when the film arrives directly on digital. The movie is directed by Navjot Gulati.

When And Where To Watch Pooja Meri Jaan?

The film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026. The release coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, giving audiences a chance to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Unlike several Hindi films that follow a theatrical-to-OTT release pattern, Pooja Meri Jaan will skip a theatrical release and debut directly on the streaming platform.

The streaming platform shared the trailer for the film on X and wrote, "A rejection. A tragedy. A woman everyone's ready to convict. And when love turns fatal, who really carries the blame? #PoojaMeriJaan, premieres 2nd October only on Hindi Zee 5."

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What Is Pooja Meri Jaan About?

The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Vikram Kochhar and Priyanshu Painyuli in important roles. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

Pooja Meri Jaan is a courtroom drama centred on a young woman named Pooja, who faces significant legal and societal challenges after a man develops a dangerous obsession with her. Following his rejection, the man ultimately takes his own life, leading to questions, accusations and scrutiny surrounding Pooja.

The film explores themes of obsession, suspicion, accusations and societal prejudice, while examining how a woman can become the target of blame following a tragedy.