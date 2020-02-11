Pooja Hegde roped in as Salman Khan's leading lady for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan has found his leading lady in Pooja Hegde for his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress, who was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, will be paired opposite Salman for the first time.

Sajid Nadiadwala said that they found her to be the right fit for the film after having worked with her in Housefull 4. He said that she has an amazing screen presence and will make a good pair with Salman. He added that she will bring freshness to the story.