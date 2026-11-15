Poet Keshav Jha Reveals Buying A House, Doing 35 Shows Across India And Launching A Book After Appearing On Samay Raina's Latent Season 1

Poet, singer and comedian Keshav Jha, who appeared as a contestant on the first season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, returned for the show's Season 2 finale. The episode, released on Sunday (November 15), saw Keshav share how his life and career changed after his appearance on the comedy show.

During his interaction with Samay and the panel, Keshav spoke about the love and recognition he received from audiences following his stint on India's Got Latent.

"Sab ne jo izzat aur samman diya hai... itna accha laga hai mujhe. Keshav Jha toh pehle bhi tha lekin logon ne jo pehchaana hai, sabko dil se thank you," he said.

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When Samay asked him about his earnings after appearing on the show, Keshav surprised everyone with his response. "Ghar le liya maine," he replied, leaving Samay and the other panel members shocked.

Keshav also revealed that he went on to participate in a couple of reality shows after Season 1. However, he said he could not share more details about them because of contractual obligations. He also spoke about continuing his education while pursuing his career. "Shows kar raha hu, badhiya chal raha hai. Padhaai bhi chalu hai, Masters kar raha hoon Hindi mein," he revealed.

🚨Keshav Jha full performance in today’s episode of India’s Got Latent 🔥 https://t.co/648jyo16xp — Footvoski (@CRICBALLY) November 15, 2026

Sharing details about his performances, Keshav revealed that he had performed across the country over the past two years.

"I did 30-35 shows within two years and also did India tour," he revealed.

Keshav also presented Samay with a copy of the book he had written, crediting India's Got Latent for helping him build his career. "Inke hi show ne mujhe banaya hai toh ye inko dena banta hai."

Samay expressed happiness over Keshav's progress and encouraged the audience to buy his book.

Rapper Raftaar appeared as a special guest in the season's final episode.