Plot of Mohanlal's Ram gets leaked online, netizens ask 'Is it Pathaan 2.0?'

South superstar Mohanlal is all set to collaborate once again with director Jeethu Joseph for his upcoming film 'Ram', and it seems like the plot of the film has been leaked online even before its release.

A Twitter user shared a plot on the microblogging site which is allegedly that of 'Ram'. However, netizens spotted an uncanny resemblance between the plot of 'Ram' and the storyline of Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan'.

Pathaan vs Ram

According to a Twitter user named AB George, 'Ram' is an action thriller which stars Mohanlal in the titular role.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The leaked plot reads, "The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation."

This is quite similar to 'Pathaan', in which SRK plays the titular role against John Abraham's Jim, an ex-agent and now a terrorist of Outfit X.

Fans troll Mohanlal

As soon as the tweet was shared online, netizens drew comparisons between 'Ram' and 'Pathaan' and called out the makers for coming up with the same story and calling it their own.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The makers are yet to issue a statement on the same yet.

Pathaan in theatres

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' released on January 25, and it has emerged to be a blockbuster, not just in India but across the globe. In India, it has raked in around Rs 340 crore, whereas globally, it has collected close to Rs 700 crore.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also boasts of an extended cameo by none other than superstar Salman Khan, and key roles by Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)