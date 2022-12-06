Photos: Hansika Motwani gives a glimpse of her dreamy wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya | Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Hansika has finally shared dreamy pictures from her wedding on her official Instagram account.

In one of the pictures, Sohael can be seen applying sindoor on Hansika's forehead. Another photo features the couple smiling.

"Now and forever 4.12.2022," Hansika captioned her post.

Several celebrities including Karan Tacker, Esha Gupta, Mandira Bedi congratulated the couple in the comments section as soon as Hansika shared the pictures.

Hansika wore red lehenga for her big day, while the groom opted for an embroidered sherwani.

Several other pictures and videos from the couple's wedding have also surfaced on social media platforms.

The couple also hosted a wedding afterparty and danced their hearts out with each other. In one of the now-viral videos, the newlyweds can be seen grooving to Brahmastra song Kesariya. Hansika can be seen blusing as her husband sings the lyrics of the song and performs on the dance floor for her.

On Sunday, Hasnika walked down the aisle under the roses. She was also spotted holding Sohael's hands and walking down the carpet after the wedding ritual.

Before their big-fat wedding, several pictures from their Haldi ceremony had also gone viral on social media. However, the actress has not yet shared any pics officially on social media.

Earlier this month, Hansika shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

Motwani began her career with TV show Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

