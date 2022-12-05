Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's grand wedding in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on Dec 4 in Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members

The couple tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in a private ceremony

Several dreamy pictures from their wedding have surfaced on social media

For the special day, Hansika wore a red lehenga while Sohael opted for a cream sherwani

The photos have been shared by several fan pages on social media

After having a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, the bride and the groom flew to Jaipur for other functions

Hansika and Sohael also hosted a Sufi nigh for the guests ahead of their grand wedding

For their Haldi ceremony, the couple twinned in white outfits with yellow floral prints

Hansika kept her Mehendi look simple. She wore a yellow and orange sharara

Hansika and Sohael have been dating for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur

