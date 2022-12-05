Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for lunch date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted together in Mumbai on Monday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They never miss a chance to set couple goals with their romantic outings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a lunch date in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot for his upcoming film Fighter with Deepika Padukone

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple opted for casual outfits for their outing

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Hrithik wore a sweatshirt with white trousers, Saba was seen in a blue crop top and a pair of joggers

Photo by Viral Bhayani

