Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for lunch date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted together in Mumbai on Monday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They never miss a chance to set couple goals with their romantic outings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a lunch date in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hrithik recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot for his upcoming film Fighter with Deepika Padukone
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple opted for casual outfits for their outing
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While Hrithik wore a sweatshirt with white trousers, Saba was seen in a blue crop top and a pair of joggers
Photo by Viral Bhayani
