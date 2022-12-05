Inside Pics: Rekha, Kajol, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday with his close friends from the film industry on Monday

Several B-Town celebs including Rekha, Raveena Tandon and others attended the birthday bash

Kajol and Karan Johar were also seen having fun with Manish

Raveena Tandon shared inside photos from the party and penned a special wish for the designer

Rekha stole the limelight as she looked stunning in an golden outfit

Manish is a renowned celebrity designer. He has styled outfits for many popular Bollywood celebrities and their movies

He is every B-Town celebrity's go-to designer for all things fashion

