Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan serve regal looks at Red Sea Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Saudi Arabia to represent India at the Red Sea International Film Festival

The star couple of Bollywood turned heads at the red carpet of the festival

Kareena bedazzled in a gold saree

On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram account, Kareena wrote, "Thank you Red Sea international film festival for a fantastic evening"

At the Festival, Kareena and Saif championed an initiative that supports women's parity

As they arrived on Friday, Kareena decked up in a blue Monique Lhuillier flowy dress

Saif complimented her in a classic white Nehru jacket and trousers

