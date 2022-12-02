Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make heads turn at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Friday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actors looked stylish when they got papped by paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bebo wore black and white printed top and matching pants. She paired it with black jacket and completed her airport look with sunglasses and a brown handbag
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the other hand, Saif wore white kurta pyjama and paired it with a Nehru jacket
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple walked hand in hand towards the airport terminal gate
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif and Kareena make heads turn every time they step out in public together
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena recently returned from London after wrapping up a schedule of Hansal Mehta's next
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Their younger son Jeh had accompanied her to the UK, while Saif spent time with elder son Taimur in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!