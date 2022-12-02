Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make heads turn at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Friday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors looked stylish when they got papped by paparazzi

Bebo wore black and white printed top and matching pants. She paired it with black jacket and completed her airport look with sunglasses and a brown handbag

On the other hand, Saif wore white kurta pyjama and paired it with a Nehru jacket

The couple walked hand in hand towards the airport terminal gate

Saif and Kareena make heads turn every time they step out in public together

Kareena recently returned from London after wrapping up a schedule of Hansal Mehta's next

Their younger son Jeh had accompanied her to the UK, while Saif spent time with elder son Taimur in Mumbai

