Watch: Newlyweds Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya groove to Kesariya at wedding afterparty

The couple hosted a wedding afterparty and danced their hearts out with each other

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Several pictures and videos from the couple's wedding have surfaced on social media platforms. The bride wore a red traditional lehenga and accessorised it with bold jewellery and bangles. On the other hand, Sohael wore a sherwani for his big day.

The couple also hosted a wedding afterparty and danced their hearts out with each other. In one of the now-viral videos, the newlyweds can be seen grooving to Brahmastra song Kesariya. Hansika can be seen blusing as her husband sings the lyrics of the song and performs on the dance floor for her.

Take a look at the video:

On Sunday, Hasnika walked down the aisle under the roses. She was also spotted holding Sohael's hands and walking down the carpet after the wedding ritual.

Before their big-fat wedding, several pictures from their Haldi ceremony had also gone viral on social media. However, the actress has not yet shared any pics officially on social media.

Earlier this month, Hansika shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.

Motwani began her career with TV show Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana, 43, to tie the knot with girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar in Jan 2023
article-image

