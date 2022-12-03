Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana, 43, to tie the knot with girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar in Jan 2023

Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar | Instagram

Actor Rushad Rana is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar.

According to a report in ETimes, the lovebirds will tie the knot in Mumbai on January 4.

Rushad informed the news portal that he is excited to start this new chapter in his life. "We met about a year ago and our first date was on January 4, so we chose this date to get married. After my divorce in 2013, I was sceptical about tying the knot again and had commitment issues. But when I met Ketaki, everything seemed perfect from day one. And no one proposed to each other, we just understood that this was a natural progression," he said.

Rushad is a Parsi and Ketaki is a Maharashtrian. She works as a creative director of the TV show Anupamaa. Rushad is also a part of the same show.

Rushad was previously married to Khushnum for three years.