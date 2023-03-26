Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan & kids pose together for announcement of 'My Life in Design'

Shah Rukh Khan and family | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently announced the launch of her book ‘My Life in Design’, which gave a glimpse of their family’s newest picture. Soon to be published by Ebury Press, this upcoming book chronicles her journey as an interior designer.

Interestingly, this book will also feature several exclusive photographs of the Khan family. It will also have photos of SRK’s bungalow, ‘Mannat’.

Gauri Khan announces her book

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri shared a still of her family, where she, along with SRK, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, are dressed in black ensembles.

In the caption, she wrote, "Family is what makes a home... Excited about the @penguinindia coffee table book... coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign"

Have a look at her post here:

As soon as the post was shared, Gauri’s friend and actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Gorgeous picture! 😍❤️❤️" Several other friends from the industry, like Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karishma Kapoor, and others, commented to show their excitement.

Fans are also in love with the latest update and eager to witness the launch. Appreciating the Khan family, one user wrote, "The most legendary family in the universe." Another said, "The strongest Indian family."

About My Life in Design

This book will arrive with a foreword by Gauri’s husband, SRK, and will showcase some significant design projects done by her. Including the photos and her procedure. Apart from this, she will also share some tips with aspiring interior designers.

Talking about SRK, he was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which is still going strong in theatres despite its OTT release. He will next appear in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, his children Suhana and Aryan will also debut in the industry this year. Aryan Khan is all set to direct a web series, while Suhana will soon appear in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.