Permanent Roommates Actor Sumeet Vyas On Doing Select Projects: I Play Parts Which I Genuinely Would Want To Watch As An Audience

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who led the OTT evolution from the front with effective performances as seen in Permanent Roommates and Tripling, is now ecstatic as the latest season of the former has found love and warmth from the audiences. The Free Press Journal team engages with the actor to understand the pressures of repeatedly helming new seasons of a loved show.

Reacting to the reception received for the third season of Permanent Roommates, Sumeet shares, “The last season was released in 2016. We were coming after almost seven years and we were all nervous if people would remember it. We did not want to spoil it. That was our biggest fear and which is also perhaps why we took so long to make another season. We wanted to find just the right script for it. We wanted to be absolutely sure that this is a story we want to tell and not do it for any other reason. Certainly, all those efforts and patience have paid off.”

Read Also Sumeet Vyas takes a dig at Hum Saath Saath Hai as he reacts to having cuss word in Tripling 3 track...

The actor shares if he was worried about finding the connection with his character, following a huge gap. “That feeling is dreadful and worrying. Because we were all very young when we made the first season back in 2014. It was almost nine years ago. So much has happened since then. OTT became a beast from a non-existing medium. Also, as artistes, a lot has happened in our lives so the first fear was I hope we are not jaded. Or we've not lost the innocence that we had when we made the first two seasons,” Sumeet reveals.

He further adds, “There was a sense of nervous energy in the beginning, but nothing thankfully happened. As and when we started reading and rehearsing, we kept coming back to the physical and emotional memories of our characters. It felt like meeting a friend after a long time. You take about 10-15 minutes for everything to settle in but once it does, the flow becomes much smoother from there.”

The third season brings him and his co-star Nidhi Bisht together again. How does it feel to witness one another’s eventual growth? “Nidhi and I have been very good friends since the first season,” Sumeet affirms. “There was a definite change in our life trajectory when the first season came out. Suddenly more people knew us and there was a bit of fame and attention that came to us. So we've seen a lot together but we've also graduated in that aspect eventually. There is a deep sense of respect that we have for each other.”

As we conclude, Sumeet shares why he is okay doing select projects. “You don’t want to play something that you’ve already done because it makes you comfortable. Comfort is a trap. Also, I wanted to ensure that I play parts which I genuinely would want to watch as an audience. Which is why I’m secure about work being far and few in between,” he signs off.

Read Also Sumeet Vyas takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut as he poses with eight bodyguards in latest pic

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)