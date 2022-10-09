Sumeet Vyas takes a dig at Hum Saath Saath Hai as he reacts to having cuss word in Tripling 3 track - here's what he said

Sumeet Vyas |

The trailer of the third season of the much-loved web series Tripling was officially launched by the makers on October 7.

The cast and crew of the show held a special event where they opened up about Tripling Season 3. Starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar, the show is also set to release on October 21.

During the event, a journalist asked Sumeet that if the show intended to tell a family story, why do they have a cuss word in the theme track.

Responding to the question, Sumeet jokingly said, "In life, even on family occasions, some motherf** problem happens that we deal with, so it is as real as it can get."

Further taking a dig at Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Sumeet, who is also the writer of the franchise, said, "When we started to make this show, the idea was to not make a family or siblings show which is sanitised. Vaise bahot saare hai jaha bus mein jaake ABCD gaate hai sab log. So this is a family where they are saying motherf**er also, chilling together but at the same time, they are good people. It is just their way of living. You might like it or you don't. It's just the way you perceive things."

The web series primarily focuses on the lives of siblings Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chitvan (Amol Parashar) and Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo).

While the first two seasons revolved around their messed up situation, the upcoming season shows how the decision of their parents to get divorced brings the family together and they go for a road trip to rediscover themselves.