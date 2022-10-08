Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar spill the beans on Tripling season 3

(l-r) Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar |

The cast and crew of Tripling held a special event on October 7 where they announced the show’s third season. The web series primarily focuses on the lives of siblings Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chitvan (Amol Parashar) and Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo). It will release on Zee5 on October 21. The Free Press Journal met up with the cast for an exclusive chat.

Sumeet, who is also the writer of the franchise, is a multifaceted person. When asked about being a multitasker, he shares, “I feel, if one thing doesn’t work for me then at least the other would work. But sometimes, it just falls into place. The Tripling franchise is such a fun narrative that we all know each other's dirty secrets and take a dig against each other when required.”

Sumeet Vyas |

He adds, “For me, it is a slightly different process for my character Chandan since I had an unfair advantage of spending more time with the script while writing it. For others, it must be harder as they get to read once it’s ready. The hardest part is to not get distracted from everything else that is happening. While shooting, I had to just shut the writer in me and perform as an actor. As Chandan, I like Chitvan on screen, but, in real life, my personal favourite character from the show is Chanchal.”

Amol Parashar |

Talking more about his character, Amol reveals, “I prepared for my character being very nervous. When I read it for the first time, I couldn’t understand Chitvan since he is a difficult person. I think that's the beauty of Chitvan and the credit goes to the writers. Initially, I thought that I would make notes and character sketches but when I tried, it was impossible as he is an extremely unpredictable character. I was worried since I thought if I won’t understand the character, how will I portray it. The learning from the show was that you don’t have to understand everything in this life and go with the flow. Too much analysis doesn’t work. I, as Chitvan , have become more confident by the third season.”

Maanvi Gagroo |

Maanvi opens up her process of acting. “I think the best way to get out of character is to not get into it only. Switch off-switch on happens with certain characters but Chanchal is a very regular character. Although she has strengths and weaknesses, it's a very straight and simple character. So, it is not really hard to get out of it. We have so much fun on the sets. The moment we hear ‘cut’, we all start laughing,” she signs off.