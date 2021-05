'Citizens don't pay you salaries to misbehave with us': Sumeet Vyas pens an open letter after viral Chhattisgarh video

Actor Sumeet Vyas tweeted an open letter on Monday, addressed to District Magistrates (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Collectors and similar officials.

In the letter, the actor urged authorities to accord respect and dignity to vegetable vendors and other sellers who are struggling to eke out a living amid the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown. At the same time, Sumeet questioned the lack of restraint on election rallies amid the pandemic.

"Dms, Sdms, Collectors, Babusss, My dear employees in uniform. Don't cross the line, the citizens of this country including myself, don't pay you salaries and bribes to misbehave with us. People trying to sell vegetables, or run their shops for a little longer to earn a living Are not lesser individuals. They are entitled to as much or perhaps a little more respect than those criminals and goons running election rallies gathering lakhs of people. They are the real spreaders. They are the real murderers. Try whacking them for the camera once. (Losers)," Sumeet wrote on Twitter.