 'People Send Nude Pics...': Mumtaz Blames Social Media For Unsuccessful Marriages, Says There's No 'Lifelong Commitment'
Mumtaz is celebrating her 77th birthday on July 31. Recently, the actress talked about why marriages in today's time fail.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Mumtaz, aka Mumtaz Askari Madhvani, celebrates her 77th birthday on July 31. The actress, who has worked in more than 100 Hindi films in her movie career, recently opened up about how marriages in today's world don't work.

In an interview with Times Now, Mumtaz blamed social media for unsuccessful marriages. She said that people today have no sense of lifelong commitment. "First fight, and they want to quit. Plus, social media has made it worse," she added.

Further, the actress said that people send nude photographs to each other on the phone. She added, "Log pataa nahin kya kya karte aur likhte rehta hain. It is not necessary to unclothe to get attention. There is so much more mystery appeal interest with clothes on."

She said that nowadays everything has become cheap. However, throughout her career, she maintained her dignity. Even today, she is recognised by people wherever she goes.

