Mumtaz Clarifies She Never Dated Rajesh Khanna, Reacts To People Assuming They Were 'Real-Life Jodi'

Veteran actress Mumtaz, who is celebrating her 77th birthday on July 31, opened up about her relationship with late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. In one of her latest interviews, Mumtaz also clarified that they were not dating but since they mostly did romantic films together, people assumed they were in a relationship.

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna starred together in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sachaa Jhutha, Apna Desh, Roti, Aaina, Prem Kahaani and many more. They were a much-loved onscreen pair in 1970s. While the actress used to address him as 'Kaka', Rajesh Khanna called her 'Moti'.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Mumtaz revealed why people thought they were a real-life jodi. "We were so synchronised with our moods and schedules that people used to think we were in a relationship. There was no affair between us. Kaka was with Anju Mahendru throughout the years when we were working together. Anju was and continues to be a dear friend of mine," Mumtaz said.

The veteran star added, "We really gelled well. I think we were the only screen pair that had no flops, from Do Raaste to Roti. "

Mumtaz also opened up about their magical chemistry in songs. She said, "Kaka and I would know exactly what to do without discussing it. In the song Karvaten Badalte Rahe (Aap Ki Kasam), he touches my nose suddenly... This kind of spontaneous gesture comes from a place of tremendous understanding."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mumtaz was last seen in the 1990 film Aandhiyan as Shakuntala. She quit acting after getting married and had revealed that her 'conservative' family thought the Hindi film industry was 'evil' because of which she did not do any films after getting hitched.