'People Are Making Assumptions': Female Fan Who Grabbed Abhishek Sharma's Hand Reacts To Backlash, Explains What Happened

Female Fan Explains Abhishek Sharma's Incident | Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's video has gone viral after a shocking fan encounter, when an excited female fan forcibly grabbed his hand right before Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Jaipur, attempting to pull him forward. The unexpected gesture caught the young SRH opener off guard, visibly startling him. @moreofhimshikha, the fan who shared the video, faced massive backlash on social media, with several calling it harassment.

After the backlash, the female fan issued a statement explaining the situation, saying she had 'accidentally' grabbed his hand instead of shaking it because she was 'nervous.'

'I Accidentally Grabbed Abhishek Sharma's Hand...'

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "With all due respect to Abhishek Sharma and his fans, I would like to share what actually happened from my side. Things are not always exactly how they appear online. I was at a venue where Abhishek Sharma had arrived, and when I found out he was there, I went to see him because I've been a fan of his for a long time, even before he became this famous. I only wanted to shake his hand, but there was a huge crowd. In the rush, while I was trying to move and give space, I accidentally grabbed his hand instead of shaking it."

'Never Had Any Wrong Intention'

Further, she stated that everything happened very quickly and the moment got messed up, adding that her brother pulled her back right after. She said the video was recorded and she posted it because the moment felt special to her, and that she genuinely did not expect it to go viral or be misunderstood this way. She added that people are making assumptions and spreading unnecessary hate, which is really upsetting, insisting she never had any wrong intention.

She also apologised for hurting anyone's feelings, while defending herself by saying some girls might relate, as fan moments can be anything one can imagine.

As of now, Abhishek Sharma has not reacted to the viral fan encounter.