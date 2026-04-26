IPL 2026: Who Is Mysterious Fangirl Going Viral For Pulling Abhishek Sharma's Hand Ahead Of RR vs SRH Clash

moreofhimshikha/Instagram

A viral video involving SRH star batter Abhishek Sharma has sparked widespread curiosity among fans, with many asking: who is the girl seen pulling his hand ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The clip, shared by the username @moreofhimshikha, quickly made rounds on social media. However, there is currently very little publicly available information about the girl in the video, leaving her identity largely unknown.

The incident itself unfolded just before the high-voltage encounter, when players were making their way to the venue. In a surprising moment, the fangirl managed to get close to Abhishek Sharma and suddenly grabbed his hand, attempting to pull him forward. The unexpected gesture caught the young SRH opener off guard, visibly startling him.

Security personnel reacted swiftly, stepping in within seconds to separate the fan and ensure the player’s safety. The situation was quickly brought under control, preventing any escalation.

While such fan interactions are not uncommon during the IPL, this moment highlighted how quickly enthusiasm can cross personal boundaries. Despite the brief disruption, Abhishek Sharma regained composure and continued with his pre-match routine as attention shifted back to the game.