'People Are Desperate...': Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Receiving Threats During Ghooskhor Pandat Row, Says His Family Was Dragged In

Manoj Bajpayee On Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix show Ghooskhor Pandat, announced earlier this year, sparked major controversy over its title, leading to an FIR against director Neeraj Pandey and the makers in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to disrupt social harmony and hurt religious or caste sentiments. Police stated that the title appeared to be deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption. However, the makers later issued an apology and agreed to change the title.

Manoj Bajpayee On Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy

Months after the controversy, Manoj stated that he did not expect it to escalate so much, adding that while he faced threats, his family was also dragged into the issue. Speaking to PTI, he said that he continued travelling without any fear, but when people started trolling, abusing, and involving his family in the matter, he felt empathy for them, adding that the film talks about something else.

'People Are Desperate To Come WIth Their Opinion...'

"I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter. I'm a person who is very curious for knowledge, I'm a well-educated person, and I don't have any intention, I don't have that energy and time to argue with people, who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves. So, why to argue with them? Don't get into the mud with the people who like to roll you into the mud," Bajpayee added.

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'We Did Not Expect It'

Furthermore, Manoj stated that when the controversy happened, the makers issued an apology within two days. He added that if something is offending people with that much intensity, they, as creative professionals, are always willing to mend their ways or correct themselves. He also said he personally felt that changing the title would not be a big issue, as they are creative people who can come up with ten different titles, all of which would be equally exciting.

Ghooskhor Pandat Story

Set in Delhi, the film revolves around a corrupt police officer, Ajay Dikshit, popularly known as Pandat, whose quest to make easy money spirals out of control after he gets caught up in a far-reaching conspiracy.