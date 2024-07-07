'People Are Calling This Love Jihad': Shaktiman Actor Mukesh Khanna Slams Trolls On Sonakshi-Zaheer’s Interfaith Marriage

Shaktiman Actor Mukesh Khanna Slams Trolls On Sonakshi-Zaheer’s Interfaith Marriage | Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on June 23. The duo ever since their wedding has been facing trolls for their interfaith marriage. Recently, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed trolls and came in support of the couple.

According to him, the viewers looking at their marriage should not consider it as a Hindu Muslim marriage, and not term it as love jihad. He stated talking to Filmy Charcha, “Don’t view Sonakshi and Zaheer’s marriage through a Hindu-Muslim lens. What Sonakshi did was not a sudden decision. They have been together for 6-7 years before getting married."

He further added, "People are calling this love jihad. Love jihad happens when a girl’s marriage is forced. Can’t a Hindu and a Muslim marry? Many did so in our time and are happy. This wedding is a family matter for them.”

Earlier in an interview talking to Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha opened up about Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage, and also about the cultural differences. He said, "Bahot bade bade crises dekhe hain humne. Aur yeh to kuch bhi nahin. There was absolutely nothing to worry about. We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening."

He further added, "Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me. We didn't ask for it. This is not the first time that such a marriage (interfaith) was happened. Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign. Let me make this clear. I won't tolerate my family being attacked."

After dating for almost 7 years, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in the presence of their family and friends, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared some emotional moments with her family members. In the monochrome pictures, she can be seen tearing up on her wedding day. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she also expressed, that she is missing home, and captioned the post, "At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her “Maa, don't worry… Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins”

She added, "Missing them a little extra today, so I’m telling myself the same thing. Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom."