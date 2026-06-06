Peddi, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Movies Show A Good Jump On Saturday?

Peddi, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi was released on Thursday, and in two days the film collected Rs. 96.40 crore (all languages) net at the box office in India, including paid previews on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Friday, and it took an average opening of Rs. 7.50 crore, despite the discount offer. Now, all eyes are on the weekend collection of the movies.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3

As per early estimates, Peddi might show a drop at the box office on its third day and collect around Rs. 20-25 crore (all languages). However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 25 crore as well.

The movie will enter the Rs. 100 crore club in three days with its net collection in India.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2

Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also expected to show a drop in numbers. As per early estimates, the movie might collect around Rs. 5-6 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day total to Rs. 11-12 crore net in India. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls are higher during the evening and night shows.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "This weekend, do yourself a favour. Postpone that pedicure session and rather, treat and indulge yourself and your family in the ‘Peddi-cure’ session! Highly recommended!"

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."