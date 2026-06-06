Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: After Fantastic Opening, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Drop On Friday; Earns ₹26.90 Crore

Peddi Box Office Collection | Instagram

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi was released on Thursday, and it took a bumper opening of Rs. 51 crore (all languages). On Wednesday, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer had paid previews, and it had minted Rs. 18.50 crore. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and on its second day, it showed a drop at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, on day two, the movie collected Rs. 26.90 crore (all languages) net at the box office in India. So, the total collection till now is Rs. 96.40 crore (all languages), which is a good amount.

Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide

Meanwhile, when it comes to worldwide gross collection, the movie has already minted Rs. 150.49 crore, which is once again an impressive number.

Now, with Saturday's collection, the movie will easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi is made on a huge budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, the movie clearly needs to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, and also stay steady on weekdays. So, let's wait and watch how much the film will collect by the end of its extended four-day first weekend.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. A bunch of places notwithstanding, Buchi Babu Sana can be rightly called one of the two souls of the film… Ram Charan being the second! A. R. Rahman gets back to his elements with his outstandingly spectacular music and proves to the world that the ‘music maestro’ is back! The review won’t be complete without mentioning the breezy stunts, choreography, and simple but effective VFX. While the cinematography is top class, it’s the editing that falters at regular intervals."