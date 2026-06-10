Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan's Film Sees Dip, Earns ₹9.65 Crore; Worldwide Gross Reaches ₹261.23 Crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo Via YouTube

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, hit theatres on June 4 and has remained one of the most talked-about films of the year. While the film has generated significant buzz at the box office, it has also courted controversy, with several social media users and critics accusing the makers of objectifying Janhvi's character. Amid the ongoing controversy, Peddi witnessed a further slowdown at the box office on its sixth day in theatres.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 9.65 crore net on Day 6 (first Tuesday), registering a 19.9% drop from its Day 5 earnings of Rs 12.05 crore net. Despite the decline, the sports drama continues to perform strongly overall. With its latest collections, Peddi has taken its total India net collection to Rs 179.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 213.23 crore after six days of release.

Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Peddi's overseas run also remains steady. Peddi added Rs 1 crore gross from international markets on Day 6, pushing its total overseas gross collection to Rs 48 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 261.23 crore, moving closer to the Rs 300-crore milestone.

Other Languages

The Telugu version continued to dominate, contributing Rs 7.75 crore from 3,408 shows on Tuesday. The Hindi version added Rs 1.65 crore from 3,513 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 15 lakh across 423 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 7 lakh from 150 shows, and the Malayalam version contributed Rs 3 lakh from 60 shows.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the budget.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Peddi can maintain its momentum and comfortably enter the Rs 300-crore worldwide club during its theatrical run.